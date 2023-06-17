'I've never seen anything like it' | Hail and high winds blow through Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland

Severe thunderstorms brought cells of heavy rain, hail, and whipping winds to the DMV Friday. Here's what some of you saw.

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail and high winds to parts of the DC region Friday. WUSA9 weather watchers spotted hail through Allegany County, Maryland to Frederick County, Fairfax County and Prince William County in Virginia.

Storms started popping up in Eastern Allegany County, Maryland at around 4:00 p.m Friday. Matt Jones shared this photo of the hail near his house.

That storm then dumped hail in Brucetown, Virginia near the West Virginia line.

In Loudoun County, Virginia the hail fell for about 15 minutes in the town of Bluemont according to Weather Watcher Michael R. Van Dyke. The hail stones were just smaller than a quarter.

Storms then swept through Centreville, Virginia in Fairfax County. Weather Watcher Ann Susie Rourke captured the hail, which took down tree leaves in her yard. "I've never seen anything like it," Rourke told WUSA9 Friday.

"All of a sudden I had to get up and run. It was cold, and hail just was flying onto the deck, the wind, there was so much hail," Rourke said.

Hail drift against the back of the house. C-ville @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/U9N7Sm9vgh — Brian Engelmann (@BrianEngels) June 16, 2023

Storms also brought hail and high winds to Woodbridge in Prince William County, Virginia. Tanya Kelminsky shared this video.