'I've never seen anything like it' | Hail and high winds blow through Northern Virginia and Southern Maryland

Severe thunderstorms brought cells of heavy rain, hail, and whipping winds to the DMV Friday. Here's what some of you saw.

CENTREVILLE, Va. — Severe thunderstorms brought rain, hail and high winds to parts of the DC region Friday. WUSA9 weather watchers spotted hail through Allegany County, Maryland to Frederick County, Fairfax County and Prince William County in Virginia.

You can share your photos and videos with WUSA9 using the Near Me Map on the WUSA9 app.

Storms started popping up in Eastern Allegany County, Maryland at around 4:00 p.m Friday. Matt Jones shared this photo of the hail near his house.

Credit: Matt Jones

That storm then dumped hail in Brucetown, Virginia near the West Virginia line.

Credit: Beverly Ball
Credit: Beverly Ball

In Loudoun County, Virginia the hail fell for about 15 minutes in the town of Bluemont according to Weather Watcher Michael R. Van Dyke. The hail stones were just smaller than a quarter.

Credit: Michael R Van Dyke

Storms then swept through Centreville, Virginia in Fairfax County. Weather Watcher Ann Susie Rourke captured the hail, which took down tree leaves in her yard. "I've never seen anything like it," Rourke told WUSA9 Friday.

"All of a sudden I had to get up and run. It was cold, and hail just was flying onto the deck, the wind, there was so much hail," Rourke said.

Credit: Ann Susie Rourke
Credit: Ann Susie Rourke

Storms also brought hail and high winds to Woodbridge in Prince William County, Virginia. Tanya Kelminsky shared this video.

Storms then crossed the Potomac and over into Southern Maryland. In La Plata, Jen Harris said the storm sounded like a tornado. There was no tornado warning issued, or indication of a tornado from radar. Harris said there was damage to some neighboring homes.

Credit: Jen Harris
We believe a tornado hit Bridgeleigh Farms in La Plata MD tonight. We have inches of hail & homes damaged. Credit: Jen Harris
Credit: Jen Harris
We believe a tornado hit Bridgeleigh Farms in La Plata MD tonight. We have inches of hail & homes damaged. Credit: Jen Harris
Credit: Jen Harris
We believe a tornado hit Bridgeleigh Farms in La Plata MD tonight. We have inches of hail & homes damaged. Credit: Jen Harris

Join the WUSA9 Weather Watchers on Facebook.

More photos and videos uploaded to Near Me.

