WASHINGTON — Three people are injured following a barricade situation in Northeast D.C. Police said they've been working the situation since 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The suspect is in custody, police said. Three people were injured, none of them were officers. There have been no deaths reported.

This is an active situation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Additionally Saturday morning, a suspect shot at Stafford County Sheriff's deputies as they tried to serve a warrant, police said.

"Upon arrival making contact at the door, the suspect fired shots through the door at deputies," the sheriff's office said.

Stafford officers said no deputies were hurt, and negotiators are still on the scene. The incident is happening at the Magnolia Falls Apartments at the 800 block of Warrenton Road. The area is blocked off to the public, and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

Additionally, residents in a Loudoun County neighborhood were told to shelter in place on Thanksgiving afternoon after police responded to a gunfire complaint.

Police said the situation happened in the 20200 block of Macglashan Terrace in the Belmont Greene Community at around 8:40 a.m. Thursday after reports of a shot fired through a neighbor's wall were called in.

Police said that a "disorderly subject" was alone in a house and they believe the possibility of a weapon was inside of the home.

Loudoun County Police have since arrested 30-year-old Bernard R.Ofori with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and reckless handling of a firearm after several hours of standoff with police.

Ofori was being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Nearly a dozen neighbors, including the suspect's family, were evacuated to a neighboring school until the barricade situation was resolved.

There were no injuries involved during the situation.

Police advised residents to stay in their homes or avoid the area if they weren't home as authorities worked with the suspect.

Back on Nov. 17, Fairfax County Police responded to a barricade incident near the 6200 block of Fogle Street in Franconia where police said a man with a gun barricaded himself inside a home.

