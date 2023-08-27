Norfolk's Virginia Zoo welcomes baby giraffe, Henry

NORFOLK, Va. — There's a new resident at the Virginia Zoo.
Henry the baby giraffe was born Thursday. He's the newest member of the Masai Giraffe herd.
Henry's mom is a 10-year-old giraffe named Noelle. His father, Billy, passed away earlier this year.
“This calf is so special to us as a team as it is the last offspring of Billy,” Emily Spence, Assistant Curator of the Africa Department said. “The loss of such a longstanding staple of the Africa department has been difficult, but we are all so happy to know that his legacy is going to live on one last time. We can’t wait to share this calf with the zoo community in the near future.”
Henry and Noelle are only visible in their night barn, but they'll join the other giraffes in the main exhibit soon.