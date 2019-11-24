WASHINGTON — Ocean Prime, an award-winning seafood and steak restaurant in the heart of the District, is known for it's over-the-top side dishes. Executive Chef Leo Harvey showed us how to take an ordinary dish to the next level.

Lobster Mac n Cheese

Lobster Meat: 3 oz

Paprika Butter: 2 tbsp

Macaroni Pack: 6 oz

Cheese Sauce: 8 oz, fluid

*Lobster Bisque: 2 oz, fluid

Salt, Kosher: 1/4 teaspoon

Seasoned Breadcrumbs: 2 tbsp

*Lobster Bisque is optional

1) Heat lobster meat in an aluminum saute pan with 2 tbsp of paprika butter.

2) In another saute pan,heat and mix macaroni, lobster bisque, and cheese sauce.

3) Place macaroni into a warm side bowl, and top with lobster meat spread over the top. (It should be a little extra saucy to make sure it doesn't eat dry)

4) Spread breadcrumbs over the top and place in the oven until lightly golden brown.

Seasoned Bread Crumbs

Panko Breadcrumbs: 7 cups

Parmesan Cheese, grated: 2 cups

Extra Virgin Olive Oil: 1/3 cup

Salt, Kosher: 2 tbsp

Parsley, Minced: 4 tbsp

Black Pepper, Ground: 2 tbsp

Mix all ingredients well in a s/s bowl

Paprika Butter

Butter, Unsalted: 1 Pound

Spice, Paprika: 1 Tablespoon

Whip butter and paprika in mixer with paddle until fluffy and some air is incorporated, not too fluffy.

Cheese Sauce

Heavy Cream, 36pct: 1 quart

Velveeta Cheese: 1 lb

Cheddar Cheese, grated: 1/2 lb

Swiss Cheese, grated: 1/2 lb

Lite Beer: 3/4 can

Salt, Kosher: 1/2 tbsp

White Pepper, ground: 1/4 tbsp

1) Place cream in medium saucepan and bring to a boil, do not stir

2) add cheese and stir with a whisk until melted

3) bring back to a boil and turn off

4) combine beer, salt, and white pepper, then add to cheese and cream, stir until incorporated

5) remove and cool in an ice bath

Roasted Garlic Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes: 10oz

Cream, Milk, 2Pct.: 2 oz, fluid

Butter, Unsalted: 2 oz, fluid

Garlic Puree: 2 tsp

Garlic Chips: 1 tbsp

Herbs, Chives: 1/4 tsp

1) Melt butter and 2% milk in a saute pan

2) Add mashed potatoes and garlic puree to the milk and butter and fold together using a rubber spatula.

3) Adjust seasoning as necessary with salt and white pepper.

4) Using the rubber spatula, scrape potatoes into a warm side bowl and garnish with minced chives and garlic chips.

Black Truffle Mac and Cheese

Cheese Sauce: 8 oz

Macaroni Pack: 3 oz

Salt, Kosher: 1 pinch

White Pepper, ground: 1 pinch

Black Truffles, Sliced: 1 tsp

Oil, Truffle: 1 tsp

Parmesan, Grated: 1/2 tbsp

Parsley, Minced: 1/4 tsp

1) Add cheese sauce and macaroni to a saute pan and bring to a simmer. If sauce is thick, add a little bit of heavy cream.

2) Once simmering, adjust seasoning as necessary and reduce sauce to proper consistency.

3) Using a rubber spatula, place into a heated side dish, making sure to get all of the sauce.

4) Garnish with parmesan, truffle pieces, oil and parsley.

Smoked Gouda Tater Tots

Hash Browns: 1 lb

Yellow Onion, fine dice: 3 tbsp

Cheddar Cheese, Fine Grated: 2 oz

Smoked Gouda, grated: 2 oz

Salt, Kosher: 1 tsp

White Pepper, ground: 1 tsp

Cornstarch: 1 oz

Garlic Aioli: 1.5 oz, fluid

Herbs, Chives: 1 tsp

1. Thaw hash browns, squeeze all excess water from potatoes

2. Add cheeses, onion, salt and white pepper.

*** Press minced onions in a chinois to remove as much moisture as possible ***

3. Toss lightly and portion in 1oz. Tot shapes.

To serve

1) Toss and coat the tots with cornstarch and fry at 350* for 2.5 To 3 minutes or until golden brown

2) drain well and season with kosher salt.

3) Stack in a side bowl

4) place a ramekin 3/4 filled with garlic aioli in the side bowl

5) garnish with chives.

Roasted Garlic

Garlic, Peeled: 1 lb

Oil, Blended: 2 cups

1) Start with garlic in the cold oil

2) Bring up to a slow simmer and cook until golden brown

3) Strain garlic ****IMMEDIATLEY***** from the oil

4) Save the oil for later use and cool the garlic on a sheet tray

Roasted Garlic Aioli

Mayonnaise: 4 cups

Herbs, Chives: 1 tbsp

Garlic Puree: 1 tbsp

Worcestershire Sauce: 1/4 tbsp

Salt, Kosher: 1/4 tbsp

Spice, White Pepper: 1 pinch

Place all ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix until fully incorporated.

