Secret Service, DC Police investigate crash that left one pedestrian dead and another injured

The crash happened at 14th Street and New York Avenue, Northwest. Officials say drivers should find another route amid road closure.

WASHINGTON — One person is dead and a second is in critical condition after the pair were hit by a car in Northwest D.C. on Friday, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

The crash reportedly happened in the 1400 block of 14th Street in Northwest.

According to a tweet from United States Secret Service Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi, the car that hit the two people was leaving following a "police interaction." Secret Service and MPD held a joint press conference discussing the latest details surrounding the deadly collision Friday night.

In the press conference, officials said Secret Service attempted to pull the driver over due to "tag irregularities," but the driver sped away as Secret Service approached the car.

MPD Commander of Special Operations Jason Bagshaw said the driver sped through an intersection where he was hit by another car. The vehicle spun out of control, causing it to hit two pedestrians who were in the crosswalk.

The two pedestrians have only been identified as two women.

The two women and the suspect were taken to area hospitals for help. One of the women died from her injuries and the second remains in critical condition. There is no word on the driver's condition but police say he has been arrested.

Officials have not released any details regarding the driver, who now faces multiple charges.

New York Avenue is closed in both directions at 14th Street. Drivers should use another route.

