Here's how you can safely ring in the new year locally

Ringing in the new year will look different this year, but there are still ways to safely say goodbye to 2020.

WASHINGTON — We'll be ringing in the new year with a little less of a bang thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control recommends staying home and avoiding gatherings to limit the spread of the virus. New York's Times Square will be closed to the public and the iconic ball drop will be virtual.

There are plenty of other ways to celebrate the end of a particularly tough year and ring in 2021, while also supporting local businesses. Here's a list of some virtual events happening on New Year's Eve.

Here's a look at just a few:

This event has been going on in Old Town Alexandria for 26 years. This year will be an alternative to the traditional New Year’s Eve celebrations. They made the event family friendly by creating a drive-in/virtual experience so you can social distance with your family and still enjoy the music. The First Night Alexandria will help support local musicians and performers.

At Wunder Garten, you can ring in 2021 with a socially distanced New Year’s Eve Party.

This unique New Year’s Eve celebration event will feature a champagne toast at 6PM (midnight in Paris), Parisian-inspired cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. There will also be a take-home package so you can enjoy a midnight celebration with your immediate family. The event takes place from 4-9PM.

Murphy’s will continue to provide live music on New Year’s Eve, with some modifications to the times due to the Governor of Virginia’s most recent executive order.

Admission is free but it is suggested you reserve your spot ahead of time because of limited capacity.

The Queen Vic on H Street NE traditionally raises a glass at 7 PM when England rolls into the new year. They will do so again to welcome 2021.

A Spanish New Year's Eve dinner is available for takeout, and a five-course tasting menu is offered with indoor or outdoor dining.

New Year's Celebration Kits can be ordered in advance.

New Year’s Eve Flashback to The 80's Party ticketed event