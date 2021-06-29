Sen. Warner applauds new V.A. clinic coming to Chesapeake

A new outpatient clinic for veterans will be built on the Chesapeake Regional Hospital grounds. Veterans on the Southside have been waiting for this for years.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Vets in the Southside area of Chesapeake are finally getting the long awaited clinic for outpatient treatment.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced Tuesday that it will be putting a new Southside V.A. clinic on the Chesapeake Regional Hospital grounds. This will be for veterans who live in the Hampton Roads region.

Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) applauded the announcement of the new construction:

“This new outpatient facility is long-overdue in a region with one of the fastest-growing veterans populations in the country, and where veterans often battle traffic and long wait times to access the care they’ve earned,” said Sen. Warner today. “After years of delays, I’m pleased that a site for this new VA clinic in Southside Hampton Roads has finally been selected, and look forward to working with local and federal officials to make sure that it opens its doors as soon as possible.”

This new clinic coming to the area means there will be more healthcare options made available and a lesser wait time for vets.

GSA officials said the clinic will be 196,000 square feet and will be built on 25 acres of land at Chesapeake Regional.

Sen. Warner has been working to reduce veteran wait times in VA clinics since 2015. That was when wait times were three times the national average.

The veteran population is expected to continue growing within the next several years. In October 2020, the V.A. opened a Southside outpatient location in Portsmouth.