Arlington County launches new Mobile Outreach Support Team to help people in crisis

The MOST unit will work to decrease the role of police in responding to the needs of people experiencing mental health and substance use issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARLINGTON, Va. — Arlington County has launched a program that takes a new approach at caring for people in crisis, those experiencing mental health and substance use issues.

It's called MOST, the Mobile Outreach Support Team, a unit coordinated by the county's Department of Human Services.

The MOST team includes a licensed behavioral health clinician and a certified peer recovery specialist. They'll work in partnership with the Arlington County Police Department, Arlington County Fire Department and the Emergency Communications Center, which operates the county's 9-1-1 call center.

But MOST will work to decrease the role of the police and fire departments in addressing mental health needs. In doing so, the program aims to provide alternatives to incarceration and to decrease admissions to emergency rooms and psychiatric hospitals.

"MOST is an important expansion of our efforts to ensure that people in crisis can get the right help when and where they need it," said Anita Friedman, director of the Department of Human Services. "MOST team members are specialists who will be out in the community. That includes responding to 9-1-1 calls that have a behavioral health need, conducting outreach to people who are homeless, and working closely with our partners in Police and Fire to support them in the field when needed."

MOST has a specially-equipped van connected to the county's dispatch system. An on-board computer allows MOST clinicians to use DHS's electronic health record system. The vehicle includes supplies for harm reduction, non-perishable food, water, a defibrillator, clothing and hygiene items.