New Metro lost and found policy means some of your stuff could be gone for good

WASHINGTON — Metro's new lost and found policy goes into effect Monday. Under the new policy, riders will have less time to claim lost items, with the exception of wallets and electronics.

"Beginning March 1, Metro's lost and found department will work to reunite customers with lost wallets and electronics (such as phones, tablets, and laptops) only. All other items lost in the system will be disposed of, donated to charity, destroyed, or auctioned," Metro authorities said in a release last week.

Before the new policy, Metro workers held on to all lost items -- like this stuffed bunny lost in 2019 -- for 30 days before getting rid of it. Metro says the shift is due to historically low ridership from the pandemic contributing to budget shortfalls.

While federal COVID relief aid helped Metro stave off service cuts and layoffs, it did not completely fix the budget issue, Metro said.

"The change in lost and found procedures is one of several administrative actions Metro is taking to lessen the gap, including limiting the use of contractors, deferring some capital program expenses, and shrinking its workforce by attrition," Metro said.

Also on March 1, in-person pickup for lost items, which has been suspended during the pandemic, will resume at Metro's lost and found facility located at 6505 Belcrest Road in Hyattsville, Maryland. Customers may still opt to have their item returned via mail if they cover the cost of mailing. Face coverings are required in all Metro facilities, and customers visiting the lost and found office are asked to social distance.