WASHINGTON — Want a heads up about toxic blue green algae? Well now there's an app for that.

The Environmental Protection Agency has launched the CyAN app to help users spot harmful algal blooms or HABs due to cyanobacteria.

Here's how the app works: it uses satellite data to spot specific changes in the color of the water observed. This data is available at more than 2,000 locations across the United States.

Users can even customize the app to suit their needs for certain locations. App users can see information about cyanobacteria concentrations across the nation or narrow it down to a specific lake or reservoir.

The app is free and available to Android users on Google Play. According to the EPA's website, the CyAN app is currently being developed as a web-based app to be compatible with most devices.

CyAN courtesy of the Environmental Protection Agency.

Environmental Protection Agency

