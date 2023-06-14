New eco-friendly business incubator opens in SE DC

All 13 business owners are from Wards 7 & 8.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — A former site for people with mental illnesses has been transformed into a space for health and wealth in D.C.’s Ward 8.

On Wednesday, Mayor Muriel Bowser cut the ribbon to the first-of-its-kind eco-friendly marketplace on the campus of Saint Elizabeth's East.

All 13 business owners in the space are from Ward 7 and 8, and for many, this is their first brick and mortar shop. This is far more than a business opportunity, it is a win for the Congress Heights' natives who demanded a seat at the table in order to make sure future development serves the community.

It was an emotional celebration for these business owners including Keyonna Jones. It has been a long journey for Jones.

“It means a lot. I worked really hard for this before people even thought art was important,” said Jones, “We brought the value of art to Southeast and now it's like Anacostia is going to be an art district, but for me it's really important because I feel like art saves lives, it saved mine.”

Curating her art out of Congress Heights Arts and Culture Center, Jones now celebrates her first shop, Soufside Creative, at the new retail village Sycamore and Oak. As you approach the open-air marketspace, her mural of blue outlined faces welcomes visitors.

"The mural is very personal for me and that's my brand, 'Face Yourself,' and it came during one of darkest moments ever and it brought so much light to me,” Jones explained, “It's about being yourself, being accountable and it was really important because I was able to incorporate my brothers’ names in it. My last brother just died last month.

"There's no more gentrification on this side of town where we're being displaced,” added LeGreg Harrison co-founder of The Museum Shop DC, “gentrification is ‘OK’ if it's being inclusive and I think this project stands for that."

Harrison co-owns The Museum DC with Mohammed Hill. Harrison said the residents of Congress Heights have always had an entrepreneurial spirit but lacked resources.

“Now we demand a seat at the table. We've been seeing this since we were nine. We had a vision for this we rode our bike through this place we're decreasing stigma of this place being dark and gloomy,” said Harrison.

To be honest my mother was incarcerated here at St. Elizabeth's,” Joe Houston, Jr. added. Houston from We Fit DC got his start doing pop-up workouts during the pandemic.

"I'm really excited to take the lead give back to my community through wellness and also run a business," he said.

The business owners will get training along with technical and marketing support. But it is the promise they made to themselves to invest in their community and shape how development shows up here that makes this partnership more than good business, it is legacy building.

“We just kept our head down our toes running,” said Jones, “You have to be consistent, and you can't give up at some points you will see fruits of your labor.

When asked what the future of Congress Heights is Jones replied laughing, “Southside is outside, and this is just the beginning and I feel like we're going to inspire a lot of people and get people moving so this is just like the beginning!"

The retail village is called Sycamore & Oak because it sits at the intersection of Sycamore and Oak Drive, SE. Developers said it was built using sustainably harvested mass timber and is one of ten net zero carbon construction projects in Ward 8.

The module structure is temporary and will relocate in 3-5 years to be a business incubator in another part of town. The hopes are that by that time, the permanent development will take shape at St. E’s and the businesses will continue to build so they will be able to expand elsewhere.