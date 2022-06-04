Nationals game delayed due to inclement weather

The announcement comes in light of possible inclement weather on Thursday. The game was initially supposed to start at 4:05 p.m. against the New York Mets.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Nationals announced that they are pushing back the start time of the season's opening game.

The announcement comes in light of possible inclement weather on Thursday. The game against the New York Mets was initially supposed to start at 4:05 p.m. The game will now start at 7:05 p.m.

All of the tickets and parking passes for the original game time will be honored for the new start time for the game, according to the Washington Nationals.

There will be some traffic and parking restrictions for the game. The Metropolitan Police Department announced that there will be parking restrictions for every home game.

Traffic closures will impact games up to 45 minutes after each home game, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. However, parking restrictions and road closures are subject to change depending on circumstances.