FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — When you think of baseball, do you also think of dancing? You may not know this, but Nats players -- including Gerardo Parra -- can really bust a move. And now they're showcasing these skills in the dugout.

When Parra came to the Washington Nationals in May, he brought more than baseball talent -- he also brought the dugout dance. After a Nats players hits a home run, they come back to the dugout and break it down, tear it up, bust a move.

Dugout dances are full of personality and creativity. And honestly, they can can tell you a lot about a player.

But the dugout dance isn't just for players anymore. Some students at area schools are starting their own dugout dance party, including Trinity Christian School in Fairfax Virginia.

They tore it up with the worm, back handsprings and some other unidentifiable moves that were fun to watch, at least.

WUSA9's Nicole DiAntonio returned to her former middle school to meet students showing off their best dugout dance.

Do you think you can out dance those Nats fans? Send us your dugout dance videos and prove it! Tag @arianedatil and @wusa9 in your video on Instagram. We'll play the best ones on air.

RELATED: We're on the hunt for the Nats fan with the best dugout dance. Do you have what it takes?

RELATED: Nationals to hold free World Series watch parties for Games 1 and 2 at Nats Park, rain or shine

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.