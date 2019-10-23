WASHINGTON — Despite having some young players on the roster, the Nations have the oldest average aged players in the league. The team ranges from 42 to 20, and includes many veteran players.

Victor Robles referred to some of his teammates as viejos -- the Spanish word for "old men" -- and some Nationals players have embraced it, including Max Scherzer, MLB said.

Now the Nationals are making the franchise's first appearance in the World Series, but not without overcoming a disappointing start to the season. When the Nationals struggled at the start of the year, they ended up with a 19-31 record after their first 50 games -- fourth-worst in the league at that point.

But could this rise to the World Series be due to the seniority of players? See a breakdown of some of the oldest, and youngest players on the team and decide for yourself.

Fernando Rodney, 42:

Washington Nationals relief pitcher Fernando Rodney looks on during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

AP

Rodney, 42, is a relief pitcher for the Nationals and is from the Dominican Republic, Baseball-Reference said. He was signed by the Detroit Tigers as an amateur free agent in 1997. In 2009 he was signed as a free agent with the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim. In 2012 he signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Rays. Then two years later he signed as a free agent with the Seattle Mariners. In 2015 he was traded by the Mariners to the Chicago Cubs. Then in 2016 he signed as a free agent with the San Diego Padres.

He was traded by the Padres to the Marlins. Then he signed as a free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. In 2017 he signed with the Minnesota Twins, but was traded to the Oakland Athletics in 2018.

In 2019 he was released by the Oakland Athletics, and signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals.

Kurt Suzuki, 36:

Washington Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki (28) throws the ball to first base during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles at Nationals Park Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, in Washington. The Nationals won 8-4. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

AP

Catcher Kurt Suzuki, 36, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 2004 amateur draft. He signed that same year.

In 2012, he was traded by the Oakland Athletics to the Nationals. Then he was traded by the Nationals to the Oakland Athletics in 2013.

In 2013 he was granted free agency and signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins. In 2016 he was granted free agency again, and signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves in 2017.

In 2018, he was granted free agency, and signed as a free agent with the Nationals, Baseball-Reference said.

Ryan Zimmerman, 35:

(Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

Zimmerman played for the University of Virginia Cavaliers, and was later drafted by the Washington Nationals in the first round (fourth pick) of the 2005 amateur draft. He signed June 18, 2005.

Max Scherzer, 35:

National League pitcher Max Scherzer (31) of the Washington Nationals prior to the 2015 MLB All Star Game at Great American Ball Park.

Max Scherzer, a pitcher for the Nationals was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 43rd round of the 2003 amateur draft, but didn't sign. Then in 2006, he was drafted by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first round of the 2006 amateur draft. He signed in May 2007, according to Baseball-Reference.

Then in 2009 he was traded as part of a three-team trade by the Arizona Diamondbacks with Daniel Schlereth to the Detroit Tigers.

In 2015, he signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals.

Aníbal Sánchez , 25:

Washington Nationals starting pitcher Anibal Sanchez throws to a Los Angels Dodgers batter during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Division Series, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

AP

In 2001, pitcher Aníbal Sánchez was signed by the Boston Red Sox as an amateur free agent. He was traded by the Boston Red Sox to the Florida Marlins in 2005. In 2012, Sanchez was traded by the Miami Marlins to the Detroit Tigers. Then in 2012, he was granted free agency and signed as a free agent with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2017 he signed as a free agent with the Minnesota Twins, but was released by the Twins in 2018, according to Baseball-Reference. Sanchez signed as a free agent with the Atlanta Braves in 2018, and received free agency later that year.

In 2018, Sanchez signed as a free agent with the Washington Nationals.

Despite Victor Robles, 22, and Juan Soto, 20, the team is still one of the oldest in the league -- even though turns 21 on Friday during Game 3 of the World Series.

Víctor Robles, 22:

Washington Nationals' Victor Robles prepares for an at-bat during a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Tuesday, July 30, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

AP

Center-fielder Víctor Robles was signed by the Washington Nationals as an amateur free agent in 2013. He's been with the team since, and is the second-youngest on the roster.

He made his professional debut in 2014 in the Dominican Republic with the Dominican Summer League Nationals in the rookie-level Domincan Summer League, batting.

Juan Soto, 20:

Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates in the dugout after his home run against the Houston Astros during the fourth inning of Game 1 of the baseball World Series Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

AP

In 2015, Soto signed with the Nats as an international prospect for $1.5 million -- which at the time was the highest salary Washington had ever given to a player at that level.

He then played his way through the minor leagues in less than two years.

Soto came up to the majors at 19 -- the youngest player in the majors at the time -- and hit a home run on the first pitch of the first at-bat of his first career start, Baseball Reference said.

Now, four years after he signed with the Nationals, he's about to turn 21-years-old and will play with them in the World Series against the Houston Astros.

Now the team, young and old, is out to prove age is just a number with the World Series against the Houston Astros.

For the full World Series schedule, read below:

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 22: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 23: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Thursday, Oct. 24

Game 3: Friday, Oct. 25: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Game 4: Saturday, Oct. 26: Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

*Game 5: Sunday, Oct. 27:Houston Astros at Washington Nationals - 8 p.m.

Travel Day: Monday, Oct. 28

*Game 6: Tuesday, Oct. 29: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*Game 7: Wednesday, Oct. 30: Washington Nationals at Houston Astros - 8 p.m.

*if needed

