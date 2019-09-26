MCLEAN, Va. — It was a living museum in our region for decades -- offering a chance to go back in time and experience the life of a farmer in colonial times. But after the Claude Moore Colonial Farm closed last winter, its future has been on shaky ground.

Last Spring, the National Park Service asked the public to weigh in with how they wanted to use the park going forward. NPS Washington Baltimore Parkway Chief of Staff, Aaron Larocca, said the park service received a lot of responses.

"We had a lot of comments -- we had over 90 comments and a range," Larocca said.

Lorocca said he’s categorized that feedback into three broad themes.

"Those themes are increased recreational opportunities, increased educational opportunities, and also cultivation or a farming concept," Larocca said.

Among the recreational opportunities, Larocca said the park will be looking for ways to connect the trails with the Potomac and George Washington Heritage trail networks. As for the cultivation or farming theme, Larocca said NPS is considering its options.

Friends of Claude Moore Colonial Farm Board Member, Tim Meisburger said the group still wants to see colonial history at the park.

His group of volunteers offered historic programming on the site for 37 years. Meisburger said his group reached an impasse with NPS over how to raise funds to keep operating. NPS changed its rules nationwide, and Meisburger said the group couldn’t keep running without the funds it raised.

The National Park Service offered a number of extensions but ultimately severed ties with the non-profit last December.

Meisberger said his group still wants to see a living museum on the site, even if it means another group provides it.

"We’d like to see it continue, we see our mission as educating children -- about history, about agriculture -- educating them about where their food comes from and what their past is," Meisburger said.

Meisburger said they're willing to donate more than a million dollars worth of equipment that they’re currently holding in storage.

"We have it all in safe storage," Meisburger said. "We have all the animals, those are heirloom animals, traditional animals, and seeds and equipment."

The National Park Service has opened a second round of public feedback. It expects to implement changes by the Spring of 2020.

