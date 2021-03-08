Arlington Police to celebrate National Night Out

National Night Out is a national community-building campaign promoting police-community partnerships

ARLINGTON, Va. — It’s no secret relations between police and the community have been strained for a while. On Tuesday night, officers across the nation are trying one approach to help with that.

National Night Out is happening in Arlington and other areas across the DMV. People will have the opportunity to meet the officers protecting and serving in their community. Neighbors can expect a chance to address any concerns they have in person.

This is the first in-person National Night Out since the pandemic began. The county hasn't had a chance to connect with people in person in this way since 2019.

Here are the events scheduled around the county:

The Arlington, A Condominium

2733 S. Walter Reed Drive

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Ranked Choice Voting Mock Election

2100 Clarendon Boulevard

2pm – 4pm & 5pm – 7pm

1400 S. Edgewood Street

5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

1060 N. Liberty Street

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

3500 23rd Street S.

5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

1800 N. Highland Street

7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

101 12th Street S.

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

4526 Lee Highway

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

2690 Clarendon Boulevard

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

2200 Clarendon Boulevard

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

2413 Columbia Pike

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

4420 1st Street S.

5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

4903 14th Street N.

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Arlington Police said this is the best way for people to meet officers before they need their services in an informal setting. It’s also a chance to talk about crime prevention measures.

"One of the common concerns that we see when it relates to crime in Arlington is larceny from auto theft. We do have a 9:00 p.m. routine that we participate in really encouraging the public to take those steps to make sure their property is secured, so locking their doors, checking on them, as well as traffic safety concerns. Really, traffic safety concerns impact everybody and transportation safety is something that connects all of us," Ashley Savage, the Public Information Officer for Arlington County Police, said.