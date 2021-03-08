Arlington Police to celebrate National Night Out

ARLINGTON, Va. — It’s no secret relations between police and the community have been strained for a while. On Tuesday night, officers across the nation are trying one approach to help with that.
National Night Out is happening in Arlington and other areas across the DMV. People will have the opportunity to meet the officers protecting and serving in their community. Neighbors can expect a chance to address any concerns they have in person.
This is the first in-person National Night Out since the pandemic began. The county hasn't had a chance to connect with people in person in this way since 2019.
National Night Out is a national community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships on the first Tuesday in August.
Here are the events scheduled around the county:
- The Arlington, A Condominium
2733 S. Walter Reed Drive
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Arlington County Office of Voter Registration & Elections
Ranked Choice Voting Mock Election
2100 Clarendon Boulevard
2pm – 4pm & 5pm – 7pm
- Arlington Village Community Engagement Committee
1400 S. Edgewood Street
5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.
- Dominion Hills Civic Association
1060 N. Liberty Street
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Green Valley Civic Association
3500 23rd Street S.
5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
- Lyon Village Citizens Association
1800 N. Highland Street
7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- National Landing BID, Crystal City Civic Association, Arlington Ridge Civic Association, & Aurora Highlands Civic Association
101 12th Street S.
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Starbucks in Arlington Heights
4526 Lee Highway
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
- Starbucks in Clarendon
2690 Clarendon Boulevard
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Starbucks in Courthouse
2200 Clarendon Boulevard
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Starbucks in Penrose
2413 Columbia Pike
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 1st Street S. Neighbors
4420 1st Street S.
5:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- 4900 N. 14th Street Neighbors
4903 14th Street N.
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Arlington Police said this is the best way for people to meet officers before they need their services in an informal setting. It’s also a chance to talk about crime prevention measures.
"One of the common concerns that we see when it relates to crime in Arlington is larceny from auto theft. We do have a 9:00 p.m. routine that we participate in really encouraging the public to take those steps to make sure their property is secured, so locking their doors, checking on them, as well as traffic safety concerns. Really, traffic safety concerns impact everybody and transportation safety is something that connects all of us," Ashley Savage, the Public Information Officer for Arlington County Police, said.
During the event, residents in neighborhoods throughout Arlington County and across the nation are asked to turn on their porch lights, lock their doors and spend the evening outside with their neighbors, police officers, firefighters and other County personnel.
RELATED: 'The solution can’t solely be more police' | DC Council proposal would divide $11M between police and violence prevention programs
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.