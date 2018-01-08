GREENBELT, MD (WUSA) -- Engineer and scientists in the robotics lab at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center are developing the next generation of robotic satellites that will be used to service existing satellites.

Today's satellites are mostly one and done. After their fuel runs out or their batteries die, the satellites become space junk. But, if fuel could be added or ot her technologies replaced/upgraded, then the life span of satellites can be greatly increased. This would lower the overall cost for the satellite's owner and users.

NASA envisions a fleet of satellites, in orbit near existing satellites, that would be used to service existing satellites. It currently takes about 4 years to get a satellite serviced from the time the owner requests help. But with a fleet of robotic satellites already in space, the time to get help would be greatly reduced. Think of it as having a fleet of tow trucks, like AAA. When a call comes in, the nearest satellite would be dispatched to solve the problem. These satellites would carry fuel and other tools. The servicing satellites could also be refueled.

NASA plans to get their latest servicing satellite in orbit by mid 2020.

