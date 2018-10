ALEXANDRIA, Va. -- Alexandria police have found the humans that belong to this dog.

He was found by police at Wythe and Columbus. Police were able to lure him into the cruiser with a cookie. The dog was then taken to the animal hospital.

He doesn't have a chip. Police needed help finding his family. The police department tweeted out an update saying his family had been found!

Handsome doggo was found by APD Officers at Wythe & Columbus. It took a cookie to get him in “custody” & the cruiser, but he was safely delivered to the animal hospital. He doesn’t have a chip. If you know his humans, please call @alexanimals. pic.twitter.com/GKR2EJWn9W — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 25, 2018

Good news APD followers, @AlexAnimals let us know that mystery dog’s humans bailed him out of lock-up. He made it home! 🏠 — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) October 25, 2018

