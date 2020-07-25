Health officials say large single-day increase of cases recorded in Virginia Beach caused by data backlog

Virginia Department of Health said Virginia Beach's single-day increase was due to data entry, not a one day spike.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Department of Health said a large, single-day increase in Virginia Beach on Saturday was due to a data backlog.

VDH reported 329 new positive cases in the city on Saturday.

The health department said on its COVID-19 dashboard that a rapid increase in cases in the city led to a delay in the data being entered into the state case reporting system.

VDH said the one-day increase was due to "data entry, not a one day spike."

Virginia health officials said the surveillance system will be offline for some time on Saturday and it may impact the number of cases reported on Sunday.

In other cities in Hampton Roads, Chesapeake and Portsmouth also saw a new single-day increase.

Chesapeake reported 126 cases and Portsmouth 60. On Friday, Chesapeake reported 86 cases and Portsmouth reported 50 cases.

