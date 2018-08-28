WASHINGTON -- Nearly two years after opening, the National Museum of African American History and Culture will be offering walk-up weekdays, allowing museum-goers to go to the museum without advance passes.

Since opening, museum-goers have either had to wait until the first Wednesday of each month to reserve a pass several months in advance or attempt to get a same-day pass online at 6:30 a.m. the morning-of. Neither of which had any guarantee of getting a pass for the popular museum.

The idea of walk-up entry was tried out in both April and May, but only on Wednesdays. Now, it will be an option the entire month of September -- with some caveats.

RELATED: New interactive, 3D display goes public at NMAAHC

Long lines may ensue if the museum is at capacity as entry is first-come, first-serve.

Walk-ups will only be available during weekdays and timed passes for weekdays will no longer be distributed. Timed passes will still be required for weekends.

The pilot program in September will be used to determine if timed passes are necessary anymore. During the pilot, groups are still required to obtain timed passes.

Entrance to the museum has been a long process since its debut. Six months after opening, the museum announced that visitors were spending an average of six hours in the museum. The multi-floor museum features a below-ground extensive exhibit on black history in America while the upper floors have cultural exhibits.

© 2018 WUSA