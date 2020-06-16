Who killed Kevin Redd? Family seeks answers after murder of dad walking home from work

Redd, a dad and youth football coach, was walking home from a late shift at HalfSmoke restaurant when he was killed in an alley just two blocks from his house.

WASHINGTON — DC police are searching for a killer who fatally shot the general manager of HalfSmoke restaurant as he was returning home to his pregnant wife and three children.

Kevin Redd, 32, was murdered in an alley behind 4722 Jay St. NE, just two blocks from his home. He was walking back from the Metro station after a long shift Wednesday night at the restaurant in Northwest D.C. It was about 1:50 a.m. when someone cornered him in an alley and shot him.

Kevin Redd Jr, 11, took pictures and a reward poster for his dad down from a wall outside his house Tuesday, after giving television crews a chance to videotape them. He'd stayed up past midnight last Thursday, waiting for his dad to come home from work.

But he never did.

When a reporter asked the boy how much he misses his dad, he replied "I can't say the numbers," he said, grimacing. "I love him."

Workers at HalfSmoke called Redd the heart of the restaurant. He worked long shifts six days a week, even during the pandemic.

The motive behind the murder remains a mystery.

"He took the alley home, and he never walked out of the alley," his sister-in-law Carrie Davis said. "He never came home."

Redd's wife is eight months pregnant with their fourth child.

"I loved him more than anybody in the whole, wide world," his widow, Arronna Redd, said.

"I'm going to miss our lives, and cooking together," his 12-year-old daughter, Kanya Redd, said. "And him taking me to my practice, to school."

His family suspects a stranger tried to rob the youth football coach. But they said he still had his phone and his wallet, with $250 in it.

The family had big dreams -- a house of their own, a life filled with joy. But now, they just want to find Redd's killer.

Police have yet to arrest anyone in Kevin Redd's murder. His sister-in-law tearfully pleaded for a lead that will give the family some answers.

"His kids are hurting," she said crying. "His wife, eight months pregnant, is hurting. Please just come forward for the kids. Have a heart. Have a heart."