4 dead, 2 wounded in shooting at Greenwood Park Mall; police said 'good Samaritan' shot and killed shooter

The victims shot were identified by police only as one male victim and four female victims.

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Police are investigating a shooting at Greenwood Park Mall that happened around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Four people are dead and police tell 13News the shooter is among those dead.

Greenwood Police Chief James Ison said two others were wounded in the shooting and are being treated at area hospitals. The victims shot were identified by police only as one male victim and four female victims. One of the victims is a 12-year-old girl that had a minor injury to her back.

Ison said a "good Samaritan" witnessed the shooting and shot and killed the shooter.

"This has shaken us to our core. This isn't something we've seen in Greenwood before. It is absolutely horrendous," Ison said. He went on to say that they have trained for active shooter situations like this and he was proud of the response from law enforcement.

The shooter is only identified as an adult male at this time. Police said the shooter had a long rifle and several magazines of ammo.

People inside the mall at the time of the shooting told 13News reporter Logan Gay that they heard 20 gunshots in the food court. IMPD said it appears shots were only fired in the food court area.

IMPD is assisting at the scene and said there is no known ongoing threat, during a news conference at 7:45 p.m. Multiple police units went through the mall to make sure there were no people wounded or still sheltering in place.

IMPD said there is no information yet on a motive for the shooting.

Witnesses are being interviewed, according to IMPD.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers released a statement on Facebook thanking the armed bystander. It reads in part:

"This person saved lived tonight. On behalf of the City of Greenwood, I am grateful for his quick action and heroism in this situation."

In an earlier statement, the mayor asked for "prayers to the victims and our first responders."

IMPD said the armed bystander, who shot the shooter, is cooperating with police. The bystander is believed to have had a handgun and chose to intervene when they saw the shooting. Ison said the 22-year-old from Bartholomew County was carrying a gun lawfully.

A backpack found left at the scene was cleared Sunday night. Investigators then began gathering evidence at the scene.