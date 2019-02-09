It's been a dangerous Sunday for motorists across the DMV-area. Police are investigating three separate motorcycle accidents, three of them were fatal.

The first accident happened around 3:45 a.m. Sunday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 295 at the Eastern Avenue exit in D.C. The motorcyclist, an adult male, was taken to a local hospital where he later died, according to Prince George's County police. The southbound lanes of I-295 were closed for a period of time.

The second accident happened just before 4 p.m. on Laurel Bowie Road, Prince George's County police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Police closed down Laurel Bowie Road at Thompkins Lane following the accident.

Around 7:45 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a third crash where a motorcycle crashed into another car on Baltimore Avenue near College Park. Police said the motorcyclist drove through an intersection and hit another car -- he was pronounced dead on the scene. The passengers inside the car were not injured. Authorities are investigating what led up to the crash.

Virginia State Police say they also responded to a motorcycle crash in the southbound lanes of I-95 at the 160 mile marker in Prince William County. One person was pronounced dead. The crash remains under investigation.

Police are urging motorists to drive carefully as we continue into the holiday weekend. Anyone with information on any of these crashes should call police.

