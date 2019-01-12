WASHINGTON — A car crash on the I-68 caused more than 25 cars to pile up on Sunday, Maryland State Police confirmed. MSP confirmed that the cause behind the crash was due to fog and limited visibility.

Police said there is anywhere from 25-40 cars involved in the crash, which backed up traffic for 5-6 to miles. According to authorities, the first crash happened around mile marker 29 near Frostburg, and left westbound lanes blocked off.

MSP said that some people were taken to a hospital but there were no serious injuries that were reported.

Roads were closed for around four hours, from 12:30 p..m. to 4:30 p.m.

The blocked off road caused severe delays to many who were on weekend commutes in and out of Maryland.

One Twitter user by the name of Dalton said his commute to Morgantown, West Virginia was one of those that was severely impacted.

"What should have been a 2.5 hour trip ended up being more than five," he said.

Roads opened up shortly before 5 p.m., according to transit authorities. They have since opened back up.

This is a developing story. We will update you with more information as it comes in.

