MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a "serious vehicle collision" on northbound Georgia Avenue near the Intercounty Connector. 

Police said northbound George Ave. at Maryland 200 is closed. 

Pete Piringer, the public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. said there was an entrapment and nearly two-dozen rescue workers are on the scene.

Piringer said at least one person was extricated and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is evaluating several injured, including a trauma patient. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

