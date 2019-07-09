MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating a "serious vehicle collision" on northbound Georgia Avenue near the Intercounty Connector.

Police said northbound George Ave. at Maryland 200 is closed.

RELATED: Police investigate deadly single-vehicle crash in Silver Spring

Pete Piringer, the public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue. said there was an entrapment and nearly two-dozen rescue workers are on the scene.

RELATED: Pedestrian dies after being hit by hit-and-run driver in Fairfax County

Piringer said at least one person was extricated and Montgomery County Fire and Rescue is evaluating several injured, including a trauma patient.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.