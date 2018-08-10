WASHINGTON -- For some, it was chaos.

One week ago Sunday, hundreds of motorcycles hit the Beltway. There were reports of accidents and massive congestion.

The two who organized that ride tell WUSA9 they feel the news coverage was one-sided.

“Negativity they made us out to look worse than it was meant to be,” said Jason Biller. Biller and David Green organized the ride on Facebook calling for a big run … and it quickly grew.

The group’s page is “DMV Ride Out.”

“You’re calling for a big ride: a lot of people. Some people would say that, that’s to disrupt – that that’s to grab attention, make noise. What do you say that’s about?” asked WUSA9’s Stephanie Ramirez.

“Bringing the community together. That was my number one main goal. Bringing everyone together for one big, last who-ha ride for the year,” said Biller.

Some videos show what looks like hundreds of motorcyclists participating. A couple of videos posted to Facebook from last weekend show some motorcyclists popping wheelies on the highway.

Biller and Green are part of the legal street bike scene – not the same as the illegal dirt bike and ATV scene around D.C.

They know some groups split off after the big ride.

"You get a large group. There’s going to be bad seeds in there. You can’t really control that no matter how hard you try to,” said Biller.

Maryland State Police tell WUSA9 there were minor crashes reported. MSP found out about the ride and contacted other departments.

Biller and Green say police escorted the group. A Maryland State Police Spokesperson tells WUSA9 their goal was to “keep the flow of traffic moving, keep the roads open and keep the public safe.” We’re told all three were accomplished.

“It brought me so many people like everybody I’ve met um, for the past like two or three years. They became like family to me,” said Green, talking about why he loves to ride.

Both organizers tell WUSA9 they enjoyed working with Virginia State Police and Maryland State Police for this past Sunday’s ride. They are planning another ride for 2019. The two say when they organize that ride, they’re planing to also reach out to law enforcement.

Troopers handed out citations but MSP says there were no arrests. Both police and riders stressed the importance of sharing the road.

A Virginia State Police Spokesperson also provided a statement Sunday:

The ride began in Maryland and the Virginia State Police met the bikers as they came into Virginia on the Outer Loop of the National Capital Beltway. Several hundred bikers were involved. Once they entered into Virginia, the bikers broke up into two groups and Virginia troopers kept a tight perimeter around them to keep the group moving through Virginia and back into Maryland. By keeping the bikers mostly contained, that significantly helped (1) deter high-risk actions on behalf of the bikers - i.e. wheelies, splitting the lanes, rolling road blocks, donuts, etc; (2) minimize the bikers' impact on overall traffic moving through the region; and (3) keep the situation in check and safer for all motorists.

In Virginia there were no arrests. There were three minor crashes involving motorcycles. No serious injuries associated with those crashes.

On another note, Biller says they raised more than $700 selling T-shirts for their ride. They’re planning to give a check of more than $700 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, according to the group’s Facebook page.

Remember that massive motorcycle ride on the beltway last weekend? There were reports of congestion and accidents. The organizers of that ride are upset with news coverage from last week.

