GAITHERSBURG, Md. – At 39-years old, Allison Fisher was in the prime of her life. Her focus was on raising her four beautiful children. Little did she know that in February of this year, her life would change forever.

Fisher was in the shower, reaching to wash her armpit when her hand grazed against something. She felt around and immediately knew something was wrong. That lump on her breast had not been there before.

She immediately made an appointment to see her doctor. Her mind was racing with so many what-ifs in the week that followed.

After a biopsy and several tests, she got the news in early March. It was breast cancer. She had stage 2b, Invasive Ductal Carcinoma. It was not estrogen receptive, which is what doctors call double negative. Something Fisher told us she regrets looking up online.

“You just think you’re going to die and you’re going to leave your kids,” said Fisher. The hardest part after learning of her diagnosis was sitting down and telling her kids.

“We were just about to start a movie and my dad said my mommy has cancer and we need to take really good care of her,” said Allison’s son.

After the tears, Allison and her husband Justin went into fight mode. They searched for the best doctors and put a team together that would get them through this. She went through a mastectomy and a clinical trial at Johns Hopkins.

“My hair fell out, my eyebrows, my eyelashes and trying to be a mom to four kids laying on the couch doesn’t really work,” said Fisher.

It was her husband and kids that kept her going through her treatment. Seven months after her initial diagnosis, Fisher is now cancer free.

Her family is now ready for a new chapter and a new year.

“This year, 2018 is just a blur at those point, 2019 is going to be a lot better,” said Fisher.

Fisher’s cancer is so aggressive, there is a high risk of reoccurrence. She is still undergoing chemotherapy as a precaution and will continue with radiation. That will follow with regular visits to the doctor. They are visits she says she will not take lightly.

Fisher was not old enough to get a mammogram and is thankful she discovered the lump in the shower that day. As a survivor, she shares her story because she wants both men and women to be vigilant about their health.

