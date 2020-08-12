'It's just been overwhelming' | Mom, baby living in apartment without heat since October

Bozzuto Management Company says they are waiting on parts to repair the heating unit.

CAMP SPRINGS, Md. — LaNetta Graham and her 8-month-old daughter are living in "luxury apartments" at the Allure Apollo in Camp Springs with no heat for weeks.

“It's just been overwhelming to just tele-a-work and then have to deal with being cold all day and at night as well,” said Graham. “She [her baby] usually sleeps in her room. But now she has to sleep with us to be warmer because it’s colder in her room."

Graham said she hasn't had heat since Oct. 18. She provided WUSA9 email requests and work orders where managers promised a fix, but Graham said the ways she and 8-month old Maliyah stay warm are layers and the three space heaters she purchased.

“With times like this, I'm not trying to spend extra money when I should have automatic heat working in my unit," she said.

Graham and Maliyah are not alone.

Long lines at gift card give-a-ways in Prince George’s County show the pandemic is putting a strain on many family budgets with experts estimating nearly 20% of Americans are six months behind on their utility bills. County housing advocates are working with the Zion Church to offer housing relief.

According to the Associated Press, Congress has released $3.4 billion in energy assistance though advocates are calling for more funds.

As for Graham, The Bozzuto Management Company told WUSA9 they’ve ordered parts and a fix is just weeks away. Here is the full statement: