WASHINGTON -- At least 10 suspicious packages addressed to prominent Democrats across the country have now been discovered since late Sunday.

On Thursday, the FBI tweeted, “… three additional packages, similar in appearance to the others – one in New York addressed to Robert DeNiro, and two in Delaware addressed to former Vice President Joseph Biden.”

Biden and De Niro are the latest two targets in a string of threats targeting prominent Democrats, two former Presidents, a millionaire, actor and former head of the CIA. One thing the targets all have in common: they’ve all been critical of President Donald Trump.

Is this politically motivated?

It’s one of the many questions investigators are working to answer as bomb experts in Quantico, Virginia, examine the devices found.

That doesn’t mean the race to find this suspect is any less urgent, says Ron Hosko, a security expert and former FBI assistant director for the agency's criminal investigative division.

Over Skype, Ron Hosko told WUSA 9 on Thursday, “ … because of who the targets have been, fortunately nobody’s been hurt, but I think there’s going to be an urgency because this guy could be – again, it gets into what’s in his head.”

Hosko used the words “he” and “his” to explain but noted that the FBI has not yet confirmed whether the suspect is male.

Hosko continued, “Is this just excitement? ‘Hey look how I can manipulate my atmosphere, my area of where I live. I can watch this show,’ … (there’s) so much guesswork as to what’s in his head. What has motivated him until now? Does that change because of this response? Does he get paranoid and bunker in? Or does he just think, ‘Hey, I’m just going to lay in the weeds and act normal,’ and nothing happens in two weeks, ‘I got my next set ready to go and now the wires ARE connected.'”

Hosko has a few multi-jurisdictional investigations under his belt, including the 2002 Washington, D.C., sniper shootings and the shooting of Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords.

He’s says the “A-team” of law enforcement is on this suspicious packages case: this includes the FBI, ATF, New York Police Department, DC Police, Secret Service Police, US Capital Police, the Postal Inspector’s Office and so forth.

He also tells WUSA 9 he looks at active shooters as a comparison. In these cases, he says they’re almost exclusively male and that “75-80 percent have pre-event indicators” – this could mean threats made in social media posts or even neighbors seeing different or odd actions.

This is all information the FBI, which is leading the investigation, is looking into.

What may actually help? The number of packages received.

Texas investigative reporter Tony Plohetski covered the nation's most recent high-profile bombing case in Austin, Texas, in March 2018. The bombs were spread across the city throughout a 19-day-period, and killed two people. Police eventually traced them back to 23-year-old Marky Anthony Conditt

Plohetski, a reporter with WUSA 9’s sister-station, KVUE, said Thursday, “One of the things that we have seen, not only in the Austin case of the packages explosives but really in serial crimes and in general, is that the more the person acts, the more law enforcement is able to get clues, get information, get forensic-type evidence like fingerprints, anything that may have been left on these packaged devices, so that they can move slowly. So while the public may be more at risk as a person acts, that does tend to leave behind a trail that investigators can then follow.”

WUSA9 Digital Investigative Reporter Jordan Fischer contributed to this report.

