MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A teacher in Montgomery County is under investigation for inappropriate conduct involving a student, the school confirmed in a letter to parents.

The teacher is employed by Colonel Zadock Magruder High School, but is currently on administrative leave while the Montgomery County Police Department investigates.

WUSA9 isn't releasing the name of the teacher under investigation since the investigation is ongoing.

The principal of Magruder High School sent out a letter to parents and guardians addressing the allegations.

"Dear Parents and Guardians,

"It has been brought to our attention that there are allegations of inappropriate conduct by a Magruder High School teacher with Montgomery County Public Schools (MPCS) student. MCPS is fully cooperating with the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD) and the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office on this matter and the teacher has been placed on administrative leave while MCPD investigates. MCPS is working with the student's family.

"Pursuant to our memorandum of understanding with these agencies and MCPS policies and regulations, law enforcement has requested that we refrain from sharing details regarding this allegation with the communty to avoid prejudicing the ongoing investigation. We will provide an update to the community when we have additional information. I want to assure you that the safety of our students is our top priority and we work every day to ensure that we maintain a safe learning environment for all."

Police are currently investigating. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

