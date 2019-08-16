DERWOOD, Md. — Adoption fees and some other charges will be waived Saturday at Montgomery County's Animal Services adoption center in Derwood as authorities scramble to make room for at least 59 dogs that have been seized as part of a large suspected neglect case.

The dogs that have been seized will not be up for adoption because the case has not been resolved, but many other animals need to be moved to make room for the rescued dogs.

"Any seizure of animals, whether its 20 or 30 or getting into 60 now, its huge," Tom Koenig, the director of Montgomery County Animal Services, said.

The raid on a property in the 20400 block of Beallsville Rd. in Dickerson happened Tuesday, Koenig said.

According to a statement from the agency, 59 dogs, three cats and two turtles were taken from a home after a veterinarian reported a dog that needed to be euthanized because of its poor condition.

Animal Services Officers performed an inspection and welfare check of other animals reportedly being housed at the residence. Due to the poor conditions observed on the property, a search and seizure warrant was executed at the property and all the animals were removed.

The animals are being treated for various medical issues and will be under the care and custody of authorities for an undetermined period of time.

A microchip was discovered implanted in one of the seized dogs. The dog, who was reported lost two years ago, has since been reunited with its original owner.

A woman who answered the door at the scene of the seizure declined to speak with WUSA9.

