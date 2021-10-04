Montgomery Co. police officers help with driver safety program offered to people with autism

Pathfinders to Autism is the local organization that offers these resources, training and information to people impacted by autism.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — The Montgomery County Police is partnering with Pathfinders for Autism to offer “Driver Safety Program: What to do During a Traffic Stop” to individuals with autism.

The program will include a webinar, along with a practice session where participants will practice being pulled over by police.

“It’s time to start thinking about what you should do BEFORE you get pulled over. The goal is to have a safe interaction during a traffic stop,” says the program newsletter sent out to the community.

Pathfinders to Autism is the local organization that offers these resources, training and information to “support and improve the lives of individuals affected by autism.

Also, Pathfinders to Autism provide support to parents and relatives of people with autism.

The upcoming driver safety program will begin next week.

The webinar will be held on Monday, April 12 at 6:30 p.m. and the practice session will be on April 13. Per the flyer, you can only register for the webinar, but you must participate in the webinar in order to attend the practice session. Plus you will get a $25 gas card if you attend both.

People who attend will receive:

• A printed copy of “PFA Tips: What to Do During a Traffic Stop”

• An envelope which lists the steps to follow on one side, and tips about autism for the officer on the other side. The envelope can be used to hold the person’s registration card, insurance card, and a copy of the PFA Tips article.

• A laminated card (with clips) to attach to the driver’s visor with the top five instructions of what the driver needs to remember to do during the traffic stop.