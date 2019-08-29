MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — A woman is dead and her 46-year-old husband was arrested and charged for her murder on Friday according to Montgomery County Police.

Police said Jean Jocelin Pierre said his wife, 41-year-old Nerlande Foreste, was last seen in their home in the 20100 block of Rothbury Lane before she went missing on August 24.

After further investigation, police found multiple inconsistencies with Pierre's story that led police to believe he was involved in Foreste's disappearance.

Police executed a search warrant at the home and evidence was found that showed that Pierre's statement on Foreste's disappearance was inaccurate

Pierre later confessed to killing his wife, officials said.

In September 2017, Laura Wallen was reported missing by her family. Police later arrested her boyfriend Tyler Tessier for her disappearance and murder.

Prosecutors said they believe the motive behind the murder of the teacher was a love triangle. According to court documents, Tessier admitted to being engaged to another woman in a separate incident not related to this incident.

Tessier was found dead in his cell a year after Wallen's disappearance. Officials said he was found with a bed sheet tied around the edge of the top bunk bed and the other end around his neck.

Tessier was scheduled to be tried in court for Wallen's death the morning he was found dead.

Police said Pierre was taken to the Central Processing Unit and was charged with First Degree Murder. He is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

