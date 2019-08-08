MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County has completed its two-year initiative to inspect 686 apartment buildings. This new protocol is "the most aggressive among large jurisdictions in the Washington area," a press release said.

Marc Elrich, a Montgomery County executive, announced the completion of the initiative. Elrich was joined by Tom Hucker, a county councilmember, Matt Losak, Renters Alliance's executive director, and other Montgomery County officials.

"I'm really excited for this," Elrich said. "This has been a long time coming."

According to the press release, Elrich is a long-time affordable housing advocate, as well as an advocate for safe housing.

"As a County Councilmember, he sponsored tenant rights legislation Bill 19-15, which created the apartment inspection initiative," the release said.

RELATED: 'We did the right thing, but in the wrong way' | DC developer apologizes for padlocking businesses

Elrich said that everyone is entitled to "decent housing."

"This is our opportunity that residents of Montgomery County get treated fairly, that they get housing that they deserve to have," Elrich said.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

RELATED: Controversial McMillan Park development takes major step toward becoming a reality

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.