Montgomery Co. detectives ask for help identifying suspects of a delivery truck package theft

One of the suspects stood guard while the other two robbed the truck.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects who allegedly broke into a delivery truck in Rockville and stole several packages from it.

The incident occurred Jan. 10 in the 5700 block of Bou Avenue.

Around 10:50 a.m., police claim two unknown suspects entered a UPS truck while the driver was inside a building making deliveries. Once inside the truck, the two suspects forced their way into the back and stole multiple packages.

Investigators say a third suspect, wearing a security uniform, stood in the area as a lookout.

All three suspects left the scene of the crime in two separate cars of similar style, according to a news release.

Detectives have since released surveillance photos of the suspects and their cars in hopes of having the public's help in identifying them.

Anyone with information regarding these suspects or this crime is asked to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at1-866-411-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Callers may remain anonymous.