ROCKVILLE, Md. — More help is on the way for Montgomery County businesses and residents impacted by COVID-19. On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Council voted to approve Bill 16-20, which will provide $20 million in grant funding for small businesses and nonprofits impacted by the pandemic. The council also approved several other appropriations to fund hospitals.

The council also approved an additional $6 million in direct funding for residents and the county health care system. Of that $6 million, $5 million would be available in direct funding to residents and $1 million will be used by the Department of Health and Human Services to ensure safety net programs.

Other appropriations include $10 million for Montgomery County hospitals to expand capacity, staff and secure protective gear.

Montgomery County Businesses and Nonprofits

The Public Health Emergency Grant program will give an additional boost to businesses that are under financial stress because of mandated closures from the state and county to stop the spread of coronavirus.

"This new program provides grant funding up to $75,000 per business or nonprofit for county businesses or nonprofits with 100 or fewer full-time-equivalent employees," in a statement posted on the county's website.

Montgomery County Councilman At Large Gabe Albornoz said that 90 percent of businesses in Montgomery county have 100 or fewer employees.

The money must be used for employee wages and benefits, taxes, debt, rent or other operating losses during the public health emergency.

Micro-grants up to $2,500 will also be available to help with the costs associated with supporting teleworking capabilities.

Albornoz said the council wanted to act quickly to help county businesses. He said the federal funding may not be available for another 20 or more days.

"There are many business that need that cash on hand now to be able to make payroll to be able to pay rent for the month of April."

"Twenty-five percent of the 20 million allocated is specifically for restaurant and retail whom we know by virtue of the requirements of social distancing has been very disproportionately impacted by all of this, much more than so than what happened during the recession," Albornoz said.

Albornoz said the council hopes to make the application process available in a week.

Montgomery County Council

Residents

Some Montgomery county residents will also be able to receive direct funding through the Department of Health and Human Services.

"There are a number of county residents that would not be eligible for funding at the federal level. These are people who are in the most vulnerable positions," Albornoz said.

He said some of these residents may be left of out of the federal stimulus plan include those that did not file a federal tax return because they did not earn enough income.

Details on how to apply and when funds will be dispersed are still being sorted out.

