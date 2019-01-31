GLENN DALE, Md. — Being a mother is like being a superwoman! You're never off the clock. But thanks to a local organization with chapters across the DMV, there is support to make parenting easier.

For the ladies of Mocha Mom's, Inc. being a mother is one of the best jobs in the world .

"To see them develop into who they are going to be and their personalities, it's just amazing," said Ivy Williams, a mother of two.

Sometimes, finding the balance between work, life and extracurricular activities with the kids can be challenging. It was a sentiment echoed by parents WUSA9 sat down with.

For Jacqueline Pryor, co-president for 2019, her concerns with young children involve good childcare.

"I think that's one of the big challenges, finding some place where you know they are going to get a good foundation," Pryor said. " A place that you can trust."

Founded in 1997, Mocha Moms, Inc. provides support for women of color in all phases of motherhood. There are 13 chapters across the DMV. The Northern Prince George's County Chapter is 50 strong and meets weekly at the Glenn Dale Community Center. It has been a big help to dozens of moms throughout the area.

Lisa Jenkins-DePeiza is a mother of two. Her oldest is a high school freshman. It's a new phase for them both, but she is happy to have guidance from her Mocha sisters with teenagers.

"High school is a different beast all together," she said. "You're trying to deal with the fact that they are coming into their own as teenagers, but also you're dealing with all the things that are happening socially."

While the organization serves moms of color, women of all ethnicities are welcome to join if they support the mission. The non-profit has several initiatives including support group meetings, teen/tween support groups, Monthly Moms' Night out and community service. There is also a strong emphasis on education. Parents are encouraged to get engaged with their kids' academics.

If you would to join a chapter near your or learn more about Mocha Moms, Inc., you can visit the website here.