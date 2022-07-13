Police search for missing Fredericksburg senior

Officers describe the missing senior as an 83-year-old white man who is 6'1'' weighing around 200 pounds. Vincent has blue eyes and balding grey hair.

VIRGINIA, USA — Have you seen John Vincent?

Police are searching for Vincent and say his disappearance "poses a credible threat to his health and safety," and that he suffers from cognitive impairment.

Officers describe the missing senior as an 83-year-old white man who is 6'1'' weighing around 200 pounds. Vincent has blue eyes and balding grey hair.

Officials say that Vincent was last seen July 13 around 5:09 p.m. on Gordon W. Sheldon Boulevard in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Virginia State Police issued a Senior Alert around 10:16 p.m. on behalf of the Fredericksburg City Police Department. Police say Vincent is possibly wearing a navy blue polo shirt, light-colored khaki pants and black shoes.

According to officials, Vincent walks hunched over and answers to the name 'Jack' and has a scar on his right knee. Officials add that they believe he is traveling on foot.

If anyone has any information about Vincent's disappearance, officials say to contact the Fredericksburg City Police Department 24/7 dispatch at 540-654-5911.