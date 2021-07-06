'Please just unburden yourselves' | Search continues for missing Fairfax County woman

Emily Lu, 72, of Lorton, has not been seen since June 3, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — The search continues for a 72-year-old Fairfax County woman who went missing in early June.

The Fairfax County Police Department said Emily Lu, of Lorton, was last seen on surveillance video, June 3, at an Aldi supermarket in Woodbridge.

Police found Lu’s car in her driveway, with groceries still inside, on June 4. Her employer requested officers conduct a welfare check at her residence, on the 9200 block of Davis Drive, after she did not show up to work that day.

Detectives previously said that foul could have been involved in Lu’s disappearance. They added she was not the only person living in her home at the time she went missing.

“A team of detectives from our Major Crimes and Cyber and Forensics Bureau continue to comb through evidence, conduct interviews and follow up on leads,” a Fairfax County Police Department statement reads. “Detectives remain dedicated to this case and are working diligently to find Ms. Lu.”

We continue to ask for the community’s help in the disappearance of 72-year-old Emily Lu who was last seen on June 3. Detectives remain dedicated to this case and are working diligently to find Ms. Lu. https://t.co/w20LsQiNko #FCPD pic.twitter.com/tDi0SWp1mK — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 6, 2021

The department said a $20,000 reward is being offered through Crime Solvers for information related to her disappearance.

Jenny Ball, Lu’s daughter, drove up from Little Rock, Arkansas to continue her search for her mother Tuesday.

Ball went to stores that her mother used to frequent around Fairfax County, dropping off leaflets alerting the public of Lu’s disappearance.

She said it is has been hard going day-to-day without knowing her mother’s whereabouts.

“It’s just very stressful and very sad," Ball said. "But I have to stay strong for my family and for my mom.”

She said her family has been in regular contact with Fairfax County authorities ever since Lu went missing.

She asked that anyone with information on what happened to her mother contact authorities. The Fairfax County Police Department says tipsters should call its Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, and press option 6.

“Please just unburden yourselves, if you know something,” Ball said. “They’re a lot of people that care.”