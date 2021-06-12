x
Two children missing from Falling Water Circle in Germantown, MD

Three-year-old Malachi Mobley and six-year-old Bria Whittaker were last seen with their grandmother, Lisabeth Mobley, on Thursday, June 10
Credit: Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division

GERMANTOWN, Md. — Three-year-old Malachi Mobley and six-year-old Bria Whittaker went missing from Falling Water Circle in Germantown, Maryland on Thursday, June 10.

Detectives from the Montgomery County Police Special Victims Investigations Division are asking the public for help in locating the pair.

Malachi is described as a Black male, three feet two inches tall, 37 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. Bria is a Black female, three feet six inches tall, brown eyes and brown hair and weighs 35 pounds.

The two children were last seen with their grandmother, Lisabeth Mobley.

Police and family are concerned for Malachi and Bria’s welfare because of their ages and they have not been spotted since June 10.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Malachi and Bria is asked to call the Montgomery County Police 24-hour non-emergency number at (301)279-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

