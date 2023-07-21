15-year-old girl missing for over a week from Rockville, Maryland home

Her family said she has never gone missing before, and their concern for her safety grows with each passing day.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 15-year-old girl has been missing from her Montgomery County home for over a week, leading officials to ask for the public's help in locating her.

Sophia Roach was last seen on July 11, around 9:30 p.m., at her home in Rockville, Maryland. She told her mom that she was going to bed and gave her a kiss goodnight. Later that evening, her mom went to check-in on her and noticed all her belongings were there, but she was not. She has not been seen or heard from since.

"Sophia’s family has been heartbroken since she vanished, and they just want to know if she is okay," the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) stated in a press release.

Her family said she has never gone missing before, and their concern for her safety grows with each passing day.

She will be featured on Ring’s Neighbors app, in partnership with NCMEC, to increase awareness of her in the hope to bring her home. In addition to NCMEC, the Montgomery County Police Department is also working to help safely bring her home to her family.

