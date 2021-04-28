MISSING: Police searching for 79-year-old man with dementia from Aspen Hill

According to police, Thomas Pounds had spoken to a family member from his home on Hammersmith Circle on Wednesday just before 10:30 a.m.

ASPEN HILL, Md. — The Montgomery County Department of Police is asking for your help in locating an Aspen Hill area man with dementia last seen on Wednesday.

A Silver Alert has been activated for 79-year-old Thomas Leroy Pounds.

According to police, Pounds had spoken to a family member from his home on Hammersmith Circle Wednesday just before 10:30 a.m. His whereabouts since that time are unknown.

Pounds is described as standing approximately 5-feet 7-inches tall and weighs approximately 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and is balding. Police said he may be wearing a yellow, short sleeve polo shirt.

Pounds is driving a red, 2010 Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags: 5AE2163.

Anyone with information regarding Thomas Pounds' whereabouts or anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1.

🚨Silver Alert issued for 79-year-old Thomas Leroy Pounds. Driving a red, 2010 Hyundai Sonata with Maryland tags: 5AE2163. Anyone with info. regarding Thomas Pounds' whereabouts or anyone who sees his vehicle is asked to call 9-1-1. More info: https://t.co/P8kW44ODGd pic.twitter.com/aDS6LifJlq — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) April 29, 2021