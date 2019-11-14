WASHINGTON — D.C. police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing D.C. woman.

66-year-old Matilda Corley was last seen Wednesday around 4:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Monroe Street, Northeast. She was seen wearing burgundy pants and a burgundy sweater.

Corley is described as a black female with a light complexion, 5-foot-5, weighing 180 pounds, with short gray hair and brown eyes. She may be in need of medication.



Anyone with information should contact the Metropolitan Police Department, Youth and Family Services Division, Missing Persons Unit at 202-576-6768.

D.C. currently has 41 open missing persons reports, with 29 classified as critical missing.

