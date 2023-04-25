Missing 80-year-old woman found, Fairfax police say

Celima has been found and is safe, police said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Update: An 80-year-old woman who had been missing since Monday morning has been found. A Fairfax County Police Department spokesperson said Celima Richardson is safe. The police department thanked the public for their help, but did not offer additional details.

Previous coverage:

Police in Fairfax County are asking for the public's help to find an 80-year-old from Falls Church.

Virginia State Police issued a senior alert for Celima Richardson, who was last seen on Monday morning around 7 a.m., in the 2900 block of Strathmeade Street, Fairfax County Police Department officers said.

Richardson is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and about 150 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans with brown shoes.

Police believe she may be in a 1999 gold Toyota Corolla with Virginia plate number YUN9410. Police say Richardson is considered endangered due to a cognitive impairment.

Additional information was not immediately available.