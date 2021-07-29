Police search for missing man last seen leaving medical center in Kensington

Tyl Love's family says he has no phone, money or credit cards.

KENSINGTON, Md. — Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing Germantown man who was last seen leaving a medical center in Kensington.

According to police, 27-year-old Tyl Love walked away from the medical center around 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Love's family says he has no phone, money or credit cards.

Love was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with black pants, a baseball hat with the word "love" on the front and red shoes. He is described as being 5'11" and weighing around 180 pounds. He also walks with a limp.

Police and family are worried about Love and ask anyone with information to call Montgomery County Police non-emergency number at 301-279-8000 (24-hour line).