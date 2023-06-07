Police search for missing 6-year-old last seen with mom's boyfriend

Isaiah was last seen near Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway in Bethesda inside a dark gray 4-door F-150.

Example video title will go here for this video

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 6-year-old boy who was last seen with his mother's boyfriend in Bethesda.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, Isaiah Salvator Mitchell was reported missing on Thursday. Isaiah is 6 years old and is described as being 4 feet tall, weighing 55 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange long-sleeved sweatshirt and navy blue shorts.

Isaiah was last seen near Montgomery Avenue and East-West Highway in Bethesda inside a dark gray 4-door F-150 bearing New Jersey license plate PGTW70 with his mother's boyfriend, Chris Mitchell.

Mitchell lives in New Jersey. Police describe him as being 5-foot-8, weighing around 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Family and police are concerned for the boy's welfare. Anyone who has seen Isaiah, or knows where he may be, is asked to call the police non-emergency number at (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line). Callers may remain anonymous.