x
Missing

Police search for missing 6-year-old in DC

Cartier February, 6, was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Southwest D.C. 

Officers described Cartier as a white and African American boy. He stands around three feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweat pants with lime green stripes on the side and white sneakers with yellow trims. 

If you have seen Cartier, or know where he may be, contact MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent through the department's text tip line at 50411. 

Credit: MPD

