Police search for missing 6-year-old in DC

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for a missing 6-year-old in Southwest D.C.
Cartier February, 6, was last seen in the 300 block of P Street on Monday, Aug. 29, according to the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD).
Officers described Cartier as a white and African American boy. He stands around three feet tall and weighs around 80 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, gray sweat pants with lime green stripes on the side and white sneakers with yellow trims.
If you have seen Cartier, or know where he may be, contact MPD's Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 727-9099. Anonymous information can be sent through the department's text tip line at 50411.
READ NEXT:
- 7-month-old girl found safe and unharmed, police say
- '40 years later' | Woman found in steamer trunk in Gambrill Mountain still unknown
- FOUND | Maryland woman, 8-month-old son found safe and unharmed
- Police search for missing teen in Northeast DC
- 37 missing children, 84 child victims found in FBI sex trafficking operation
Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.