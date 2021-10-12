Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say Andrea Cain's family is worried about her physical and emotional welfare.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, Andrea Cain was last seen near Broschart Road on September 30.

Cain is described as a Black teenage girl. She stands around 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Cain may be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red and white checkered VANS and a pink purse.

Police say Cain's family is worried about her physical and emotional welfare.

If you have seen Cain, or know where she may be, contact police at 01-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.