x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Missing

Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

Police say Andrea Cain's family is worried about her physical and emotional welfare.
Credit: Montgomery County Police

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, Andrea Cain was last seen near Broschart Road on September 30.

Cain is described as a Black teenage girl. She stands around 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Cain may be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red and white checkered VANS and a pink purse. 

Police say Cain's family is worried about her physical and emotional welfare.

If you have seen Cain, or know where she may be, contact police at 01-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.  

Credit: Montgomery County Police

Related Articles

WATCH NEXT: Here's the new method bloodhounds are using to find missing people

Free kits collect the scent of children and those with dementia to give bloodhounds a better tracking chance.

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news. Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021