Police search for missing 16-year-old girl

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.
According to the Montgomery County Police Department, Andrea Cain was last seen near Broschart Road on September 30.
Cain is described as a Black teenage girl. She stands around 5'5" tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Cain may be wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, red and white checkered VANS and a pink purse.
Police say Cain's family is worried about her physical and emotional welfare.
If you have seen Cain, or know where she may be, contact police at 01-279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.
