Police search for missing teen in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON — Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

According to a release from the Metropolitan Police Department, Nima Ashford was last seen in the 2900 block of 26th Street, Northeast on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Police describe Nima as a Black teenage girl. She stands 5'6" tall and weighs around 140 pounds with black and blonde braids and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about where Nima is should contact police at 202-727-9099 or the Division of Youth and Family Services at 202-576-6768.

