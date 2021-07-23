x
Missing

Police search for missing 14-year-old girl

Yasmin Surraya-Arnetta Matin was last seen on Benning Road in Northeast D.C.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Yasmin Surraya-Arnetta Matin was last seen in the 1700 block of Benning Road on Thursday.

According to D.C. Police, Matin is described as a young Black girl who stands just over five feet tall. She weighs approximately 200 pounds and has brown eyes with dark brown braids in her hair. 

Police say Matin was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey shirt and black pants. 

If you have seen her, contact D.C. Police'S Youth and Family Services Division at (202) 576-6768 or the Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099.

Credit: MPD
Yasmin Surraya-Arnetta Matin

